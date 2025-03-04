At least 31 people died in southern Bolivia today NZT when their bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pick-up truck, bringing to nearly 70 the number killed on area roads in recent days, investigators said.
The crash in the southern Potosi department came two days after at least 37 people died when a bus heading to the Oruro Carnival, one of the biggest festivals in Latin America, collided with another bus near the city of Uyuni.
Today’s accident took place about 90km north of the city of Potosi and also involved Oruro festivalgoers – this time people leaving the Andean city after the weekend event.
Investigators said they believed the pick-up driver crossed lanes into oncoming traffic, colliding with the bus, which plummeted down a gorge half a kilometre deep.
Twenty-two people were injured.