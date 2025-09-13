Boeing workers in St Louis, United States, will continue striking after rejecting a new contract offer. Photo / Getty Images

Boeing workers in St Louis, United States, will continue striking after rejecting a new contract offer. Photo / Getty Images

Boeing workers at its area defence factories in St Louis, United States, will stay on strike after union members voted Saturday to reject a new contract offer from the US aviation giant.

The strike began August 4, involving some 3200 workers in Missouri and Illinois represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837.

This is the third time workers have rejected a company offer and Boeing said in a statement no further talks were currently scheduled.

“Boeing’s modified offer did not include a sufficient signing bonus relative to what other Boeing workers have received,” the union said in a statement, in which it also cited the lack of improvement in other benefits.

IAM is among the biggest unions in North America, representing 600,000 members in aerospace, defence, shipbuilding, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and other industries.