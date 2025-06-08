Public protests persist as Israel retrieves body of Thai hostage from Gaza. Photo / AFP

Israeli forces have retrieved from the Gaza Strip the body of Natthapong Pinta, a Thai taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, officials said.

A military statement said the army and the Shin Bet security agency carried out an operation on Friday and “recovered the body of Natthapong Pinta from the Rafah area” of southern Gaza.

“Nattaphong Pinta was abducted alive by terrorists ... from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and was murdered while in captivity,” the statement alleged, blaming the Mujahideen Brigades, an armed group close to Hamas ally Islamic Jihad.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the hostage’s body was “returned to Israel” in “a special operation” in the Rafah area.

“Natthapong came to Israel from Thailand to work in agriculture, out of a desire to build a better future for himself and his family,” Katz said.