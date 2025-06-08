Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Body of Thai hostage Natthapong Pinta retrieved from Gaza by Israeli forces

AFP
2 mins to read

Public protests persist as Israel retrieves body of Thai hostage from Gaza. Photo / AFP

Public protests persist as Israel retrieves body of Thai hostage from Gaza. Photo / AFP

Israeli forces have retrieved from the Gaza Strip the body of Natthapong Pinta, a Thai taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, officials said.

A military statement said the army and the Shin Bet security agency carried out an operation on Friday and “recovered the body of Natthapong Pinta

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World