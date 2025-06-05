Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Bodies of two Israeli-American hostages retrieved from Gaza – Netanyahu

AFP
3 mins to read

Judy Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai, who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Their bodies have reportedly now been retrieved by Israel. Photo / Supplied

Judy Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai, who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Their bodies have reportedly now been retrieved by Israel. Photo / Supplied

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the bodies of two Israeli-Americans killed in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack and held in Gaza have been returned to Israel.

“In a special operation by the [security agency] and the [military] in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of two of our hostages held

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World