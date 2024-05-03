Australian brothers Jake (left) and Callum Robinson and an American friend named unofficially as Jack Carter Rhoad failed to show up for an Airbnb booked in the Pacific resort of Rosarito.

Australian brothers Jake (left) and Callum Robinson and an American friend named unofficially as Jack Carter Rhoad failed to show up for an Airbnb booked in the Pacific resort of Rosarito.

Three bodies are reported to have been found near a spot where three tourists went missing while on a surfing vacation in one of Mexico’s most violent states.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and an American friend named unofficially as Jack Carter Rhoad failed to show up for an Airbnb booked in the Pacific resort of Rosarito, in the northwestern state of Baja California last Saturday.

Reuters reported today that two sources close to the investigation had revealed the grim discovery, although the authorities have yet to confirm that publicly. Police had previously discovered what they believe are the trio’s tents, car and a cellphone on a nearby beach.

Australian brothers Jake (left) and Callum Robinson are missing in Mexico along with an American friend. Photo / Callum Robinson / Instagram

They are also questioning three unidentified Mexican citizens, although it is unclear whether they are suspects or witnesses.

“There’s a lot of information we can’t make public. We don’t know what condition they’re in,” said María Elena Andrade Ramírez, the chief prosecutor of Baja California.

Concerns about the three first emerged on Wednesday when Jake and Callum’s mother Debra posted on a Facebook community page for foreigners visiting Baja California asking for help to locate her sons.

She said Callum, 33, a member of Australia’s national lacrosse team who lives just over the border in San Diego, is a diabetic who needs daily medication. Jake, 30, a doctor, was visiting his brother.

The US embassy in Mexico City has confirmed a US citizen has also been reported missing in Baja California but has yet to confirm whether it is Carter Rhoad.

Family and friends have been circulating a missing persons poster containing details of the three tourists. Jake (left) and Callum Robinson are missing in Mexico along with their American friend, Jack Carter Rhoad.

Baja California has long been a hub of drug cartel activity. The state’s largest city, Tijuana, which is separated from San Diego by a wall, is notoriously violent. It also hosts raucous nightlife and offers cheap plastic surgery for Americans who often take a daytrip across the border.

The drug gangs usually avoid targeting tourists, something that is not part of their lucrative core operations and would trigger repercussions from Washington. But Baja California is awash with guns bought north of the border and foreigners there can often fall prey to common crime.