Bodies burned after Haiti police, civilians kill 28 alleged gang members

Police and civilian self-defence groups killed 28 alleged gang members in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince in an overnight operation, authorities said on Tuesday, as the Government seeks to regain some control of the city.
But gang members pressed on with attacks on some districts of the violent, chaotic city, after one of their leaders called late Monday for the transitional Government to step down.
Reminiscent of previous bloody vigilante reprisals against the country’s gangs, an AFP photographer saw people burning the bodies of the alleged gang members in the street, with tyres piled atop of them and set alight.
Officers stopped a truck they said was carrying gang members in the wealthy suburb of Petion-Ville at 2am on Tuesday, while a bus ferrying gang members was intercepted in the city centre, Haitian National Police spokesman Lionel Lazarre told AFP.
Victims were presumed gang members but also people “accused of common crimes” including theft.
More than 20,000 people had been displaced across Port-au-Prince in just four days last week, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration warned over the weekend.
The country lost major links to the rest of the world last week when the United States banned all civilian flights to the country for a month, after three jetliners approaching or departing Port-au-Prince were hit by gunfire.