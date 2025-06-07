Terri Irwin, pictured with son Steve Irwin, has expressed her opposition to a bill to remove and euthanise crocs found in “populated” waterways. Photo / Ethan Miller, Getty Images

“She knows all about crocodiles … well that’s rather fascinating for me because she lives in Brisbane and I work with the top crocodile handlers in the world, I would argue.

“Versace and the other big fashion houses have huge crocodile farms here.”

Katter went on to explain that the best crocodile handlers in the world have “always been here in Australia”.

“She knows all about it well … I’m a bit fascinated by that … how would you know about crocodiles if you live in Brisbane?” he said while laughing.

“Oh that’s right, she’s got them all locked up in a cage in Brisbane. I’d forgotten about that.”

Irwin earlier claimed the amended bill, which imagines currently croc-infested waterways being used recreationally, is “reckless, ill-informed and dangerous on so many levels”.

In a 14-page long submission, Irwin argued a false sense of security may be created by the proposals, which would increase crocodile-related deaths.

“The removal of crocodiles, either through trapping or culling, will instead increase the likelihood of crocodile attacks as people believe the lie that once a crocodile is removed from a waterway then there will be no crocodiles,” she wrote.

“Research has consistently shown that when a crocodile dies or is removed, then another crocodile immediately comes in to take over that territory. Because of this reality, the bill will not eliminate or even greatly reduce the risk of crocodile attacks.”

Irwin also disputed claims that crocodile numbers have dramatically increased, saying there is no Queensland data to confirm that and the bill’s cited increase does not account for multiple sightings of the same croc.

“It is the Irwin family and Australia Zoo’s belief that individual culling and relocation are not effective ways to manage crocodile/human co-existence; rather, research and educating people are the key,” she said.

Terri Irwin, pictured left with her family in 2016, says people should take sensible steps to minimise human-crocodile interaction. Photo / Matrix, GC Images

“The best course of action is for people in crocodile territory to be ‘Croc-wise’, reduce risk wherever possible and take sensible steps to minimise human-crocodile interaction.”

KAP MP Shane Knuth spoke about the bill at state parliament last month, stating North Queenslanders are “angry about losing more of our recreational waterways to the increasing crocodile population”.

“The constant threat of attacks, recent deaths and near-death experiences are dramatically affecting North Queensland’s outdoor lifestyle,” he said.

“We never had to worry about the threats of crocodiles in our recreational waterways and beaches until the last two decades.”

Crocodiles are protected in Queensland and remain listed as vulnerable under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.