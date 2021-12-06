Boatie's mistake leads to insane crash in Perth

Video shows the boat suddenly accelerating over a trailer and into a ute. Video / @CrayfishingWA

Footage shows the moment an out-of-control boat crashed onto a ute and the jetty at Mindarie Marina, in Perth.

The incident happened yesterday and witnesses say it is incredible that no one got hurt.

Horrified onlookers watched as the boat launched into the air, crashing into a ute and landing on the jetty.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be found, it is believed that the person driving the boat may have gone a bit too hard on the throttle.

The owner of the other boat and the ute told WA Incident Alerts that he was towing his boat in when the other boat accelerated towards him.

"Suddenly the boat comes flying up ... at speed, basically launches itself off my trailer and launches off my Amarok," the man, identified only as Andrew, said.

Horrified onlookers rushed to help and said it was incredible no one got hurt. Photo / Facebook

"I had to run out the way literally, otherwise this boat was going to hit me — the engine and everything basically," he added, speaking to WA Incident Alerts. "I (broke) my shoes to get out the way. So yeah, how the hell somebody didn't get killed..."

"My son was in the boat and he was completely shocked by it. It's just unbelievable. I can't believe it," the man added.

Stunned social media users could not believe what they were watching.

"Holy crap. I hope no one was hurt and insurance covers this," one person commented on the footage on Facebook.

"So lucky no one was killed," someone else said.

"Unbelievable no one was seriously hurt. I think he pushed the lever rather than pulled," another Facebook user said.

Police and St John Ambulance responded to the incident and onlookers also rushed to assist.

The crash is now being investigated.