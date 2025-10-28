Advertisement
Blue dogs spotted near Chernobyl after possible chemical exposure

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Blue dogs have been noticed in the area surrounding the Chernobyl disaster site. Photo / @dogsofchernobyl1

Blue-tinged dogs have been seen in northern Ukraine near the site of the infamous Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The Instagram account @dogsofchernobyl1 shared video of several dogs in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) with a distinctively blue hue.

“We do not know the reason and we are attempting to catch

