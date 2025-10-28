Blue dogs have been noticed in the area surrounding the Chernobyl disaster site. Photo / @dogsofchernobyl1

Blue-tinged dogs have been seen in northern Ukraine near the site of the infamous Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The Instagram account @dogsofchernobyl1 shared video of several dogs in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) with a distinctively blue hue.

“We do not know the reason and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening”, the caption reads, explaining the strays have only recently changed colour.

The group has been caring for the dogs populating the area surrounding Chernobyl since 2017, the New York Post reports.

Project leaders believe the animals have been in contact with some sort of chemical but have reassured the public the dogs still appear to be in good health.