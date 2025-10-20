Advertisement
Blindness cured with ‘revolutionary’ bionic chip

Sarah Knapton
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Blind patients can read and recognise faces again with a bionic chip, marking a "new era" for artificial vision. Photo / Getty Images

Blind patients can read and recognise faces again with a “revolutionary” bionic chip, signalling a “new era” for artificial vision.

The implant is an ultra-thin wireless microchip, measuring 2mm by 2mm, which is inserted under the retina and links to a video camera fitted on a pair of augmented-reality glasses.

