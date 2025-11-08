Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Blasts at Indonesia school mosque injure more than 50

AFP
2 mins to read

Two blasts at a Jakarta school mosque injured at least 50 people, with a student suspected of being behind the incidents. Photo / Candra, AFP

Two blasts at a Jakarta school mosque injured at least 50 people, with a student suspected of being behind the incidents. Photo / Candra, AFP

Two blasts at a school mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta injured at least 50 people on Friday, authorities said, with a student accused of being responsible for the incident.

The explosions took place at a North Jakarta high school around 12.15pm (local time), sparking panic among the students.

“It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save