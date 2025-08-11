At least one person is dead and dozens are wounded after explosions at US Steel Clairton Coke Works. Photo / Getty Images

At least one person died and dozens were wounded after blasts at a US Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

“Multiple explosions occurred today at US Steel Clairton Coke Works,” the state’s Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 25km outside the city of Pittsburgh.

“Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant,” he added.

At least two people were believed to be missing, said Allegheny County Police, which confirmed on Facebook there had been one fatality.

It added that “multiple individuals have been treated for additional injuries. The status of those individuals is not known at this time”.