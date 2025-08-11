Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Blast at US steel plant in Pennsylvania leaves 1 dead, dozens injured

AFP
2 mins to read

At least one person is dead and dozens are wounded after explosions at US Steel Clairton Coke Works. Photo / Getty Images

At least one person is dead and dozens are wounded after explosions at US Steel Clairton Coke Works. Photo / Getty Images

At least one person died and dozens were wounded after blasts at a US Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

“Multiple explosions occurred today at US Steel Clairton Coke Works,” the state’s Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 25km outside

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save