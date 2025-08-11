Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted on X that “dozens” had been wounded.
US Steel said the incident happened at around 11am on Monday (local time) and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
“During times like this, US Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected,” David Burritt, chief executive of the company, said in a statement.
Some US media outlets reported that people were still trapped under the rubble of the explosion.
Videos on social media, not verified by AFP, appeared to show firefighters battling the blaze in front of a gutted industrial building, under a thick plume of white smoke.
The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking factory in the United States – a facility where coal is processed to produce coke, a key fuel in steelmaking.
