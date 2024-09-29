Plumes of smoke billow from a chemical plant fire in Conyers, Georgia. Photo / dixon @CLD225

Authorities in the US state of Georgia on Sunday issued evacuation orders after a chemical plant caught fire near Atlanta, sending up plumes of black smoke.

A sprinkler malfunction early in the morning caused water to react with a chemical, sparking a fire, said Marian McDaniel, chief of Rockdale County Fire Rescue.

“Once the sprinkler head activated, it mixed with that chemical and from that, the wiring and things, caused the fire,” she said.

While officials described the fire at the plant, affiliated with the company BioLab, as small, the reaction released huge plumes of smoke, according to footage broadcast on television.