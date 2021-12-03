Billionaire pub baron declares Sydney nightlife 'is back', posting videos from packed-out nightclub

A nightclub in Sydney was packed.

After a rough year of restrictions, Sydney's nightlife has been kickstarted once more going into the holiday season.

Bars and live music venues were dealt an unlucky hand in the pandemic, losing out on regular patronage for months with the future uncertain for many establishments.

Billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes, however, appears to have bounced back in the recent months since NSW's restrictions lifted, posting wild videos of Sydney revellers lined up around the corner waiting to get into his Ivy nightclub.

The George Street club is famous for its free-entry Thursdays, attracting uni students and backpackers to its multi-level dance venue.

"Sydney is back!!!" Hemmes said on a video posted to Instagram.

The NSW Government is pumping A$5 million ($5.18m) into Sydney's night-time hot spots to boost live music, street markets, festivals and cool dining and drinking spots.

Billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes was pleased with the night's showing.

"Sydney is open again and we want to make the most of our freedom by boosting nightlife across the city, allowing businesses to flourish and more jobs to be created," Jobs, Investment and Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said.

The new Uptown programme aims to revitalise inner-city areas like Chippendale, Redfern and Harris Park and will be available to suburbs across Sydney from Bondi to Brookvale and Parramatta to Campbelltown.

The push is part of the Government's plan to rebuild what was lost during the two years of on-off lockdowns and restrictions on the entertainment industry.

"It's been a tough year for the night-time economy, but this investment will help areas across Greater Sydney get back on their feet and find new opportunities to thrive and remain resilient," Ayres said.

Live shots from the ivy on Thursday as revellers took to the dance floor.

Michael Rodrigues, 24-Hour Economy and Covid-19 Recovery Commissioner, said Sydneysiders needed to get out more than ever.

"Sydney is full of unique local neighbourhoods with huge potential to come alive at night," Rodrigues told The Daily Telegraph.

"This new programme will support local businesses to light up their local area and make them attractive places to visit at night.

"We will work with local communities and local councils to better tell the stories of this incredibly diverse city. We want to celebrate and promote what makes each area so special to residents. And what residents love, visitors want to experience."