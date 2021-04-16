Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Biden's Afghan pullout is a victory for Pakistan. But at what cost?

9 minutes to read
A Pakistani soldier on guard at the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan. Photo / Getty Images

A Pakistani soldier on guard at the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Mujib Mashal, Salman Masood and Zia ur-Rehman

Pakistan's military stayed allied to both the Americans and Taliban. But now the country may face intensified extremism at home as a result of a perceived Taliban victory.

Near the peak of the American war

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.