Best, worst and most surprising lines from the US presidential debate

Most niche swing-state electorate shout-out. Harris, urging Trump to “tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania” how he would address the European territorial ambitions of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Loudest record scratch. Harris, taking some viewers by surprise, said: “Tim Walz and I are both gun owners.” (She has previously said that she owns a gun for personal safety.)

Most questionable character reference. Trump, citing the support of Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, “one of the most respected men”.

Most likely-to-go-viral body language. Harris, theatrically putting her hand to her chin, eyebrows raised, after Trump said: “Her father’s a Marxist professor in economics. And he taught her well.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are seen on a screen during today's presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo / AFP

Most meta moment. Trump, alluding to Harris’ past reaction to being interrupted, in response to Harris interrupting him: “Wait a minute. I’m talking now, if you don’t mind, please. Does that sound familiar?”

Hardest pivot. Harris, trying to explain her policy flip-flops, began by talking about her position on fracking and quickly redirected – to her middle-class upbringing, Trump’s bankruptcies and her track record of “protecting seniors from scams”.

Craziest fact check. Linsey Davis, one of the moderators from ABC, punctuating Trump’s answer on abortion and purported “execution” of newborn babies with a straight-faced response: “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Most inspired reference to a children’s book. Trump, as part of a back-and-forth over the economy, defending his plans and saying Harris doesn’t have one. “She copied Biden’s plan. And it’s like four sentences – like, ‘Run, Spot, Run’ – four sentences that are just, ‘Oh, we’ll try and lower taxes’.” This appeared to be a reference to the 1930s children’s book series, Read with Dick and Jane. Spot was their dog.

No, really, Spot – you should run. Trump, elaborating on the threats he says immigrants pose, referred to a debunked social media rumour that immigrants were eating pets in an Ohio town. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating – they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Most shameless historical revisionism. Trump, talking about the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021: “I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech.”

Most hit-’em-where-it-hurts. Harris, needling Trump over his fixation with crowd sizes: “What you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

Wildest sounding attack line that was basically true. Trump, saying Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison”. He was likely referring to a CNN report that showed that, in 2019, Harris told the American Civil Liberties Union she supported providing gender transition surgery to detained migrants.

Most concerned about President Joe Biden’s whereabouts. Trump, worried that Biden “spends all his time on the beach”, and later instructing Harris to “get him out of bed”.

Most semantic. Moderator David Muir saying, “I didn’t detect the sarcasm,” when pushing back on Trump’s claim that he had been merely speaking “sarcastically” when he admitted to losing the 2020 election.

Friendliest shout-out to another network. Trump, praising three Fox News hosts and their coverage of his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017: “Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Jesse,” – referring to Jesse Watters – “all of these people, they covered it.”

Proudest son moment. Trump, parrying an attack from Harris that he is a serially bankrupt nepo-baby: “My father was a Brooklyn builder. Brooklyn. Queens. And a great father. And I learned a lot from him.”

Most likely to be re-gifted. Trump, offering free merchandise to Harris: “I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Rebecca Davis O’Brien and Shawn McCreesh

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES