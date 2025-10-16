Maike Schoeneberg, a 33-year-old Berliner, said that “all the clubs that I knew when I came of age are closing. The club culture in Berlin seems like it’s going to pieces”.
Berlin became a pumping techno and rave hub in the years following the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, as an anarchic counterculture moved into abandoned industrial sites to create music, dance and art spaces.
In the decades since, population growth in the capital of reunified Germany and gentrification have transformed the city once famously dubbed “poor but sexy” by former mayor Klaus Wowereit.
Clubs have taken a hammering in recent years, between the Covid-19 pandemic, soaring inflation, a decline in budget flights bringing weekend revellers, and some youngsters’ shift away from clubbing to outdoor music festivals.
Jaeger says that SchwuZ is also trying to exploit its 1600sqm of real estate by renting it out for private events, plays and daytime parties as well as nights dedicated to younger people, goth or Latin music.
Similar responses to the crisis could be spotted at a festival organised by the Clubcommission which ended on Sunday.
Alongside exhibitions and performances linking club culture to other parts of the Berlin arts scene, the festival awarded prizes to certain clubs for their initiatives.
One of them was Maaya, a new cultural centre inspired by Africa and its diaspora.
With music nights, a swimming pool, food and other cultural events, Maaya has been “a great success” since launching last year, one of the founders, Aziz Sarr, told AFP.
Clubcommission director Katharin Ahrend pointed out that it’s not all doom and gloom.