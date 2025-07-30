Advertisement
Berlin’s big defence spurge includes 20 Eurofighter jets, armoured vehicles, and drones

By Michael Nienaber
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Eurofighter jets are being used to deter Russian incursions over small Baltic States such as Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Photo / Getty Images

Germany is preparing more than 60 military procurement orders for parliamentary approval by the end of this year.

They include the purchase of 20 Eurofighter jets, as many as 5000 Boxer armoured vehicles and at least 3500 Patria Oyj armoured vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

Defence Minister

