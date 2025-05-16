- Ben Roberts-Smith lost his appeal to overturn court findings implicating him in war crimes in Afghanistan.
- The Federal Court dismissed his appeal, citing sufficient evidence he murdered four Afghan men.
- Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers failed in 2023, with claims deemed “substantially true”.
One of Australia’s most decorated soldiers on Friday lost a legal bid to overturn bombshell court findings that implicated him in war crimes while serving in Afghanistan.
Former SAS commando Ben Roberts-Smith has been fighting to repair his tattered reputation since 2018, when newspapers unearthed allegations he took part in the murder of unarmed Afghan prisoners.
His multimillion-dollar bid to sue three Australian newspapers for defamation failed in 2023, with a judge ruling the bulk of the journalists’ claims were “substantially true”.
The 46-year-old suffered another setback on Friday, when Australia’s Federal Court dismissed his appeal.