People run for cover as a gunman, in orange, opened fire in Brussels. Photo / Visegrad 24

Belgian authorities raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital late Monday after the fatal shooting of two Swedes in Brussels that Prime Minister Alexander De Croo suggested was linked to “terrorism.”

The OCAD anti-terror centre also said that the terror alert for the rest of the country was raised to its second-highest level.

Laura Demullier of the OCAD centre said in an interview that the highest priority for authorities now was to get thousands of football fans attending the Belgium-Sweden soccer match safely out of the stadium where the match had been abandoned half way through.

Due to the incidents in Brussels earlier tonight, play is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected. pic.twitter.com/RTZHBEjjOC — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 16, 2023

The shooter was still at large and the killings happened some 5 kilometres from the stadium, where over 35,000 fans were watching the game. “The population needs to be actively vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel,” Demullier said.

Raising the terror level to the top 4 rating means that a “threat is extremely serious.” It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon.

Here is another video of the terrorist who killed at least two people tonight in the city centre of #Bruxelles. If you are in the city, be careful, the man is still on the run. #terror #brussels pic.twitter.com/DlzTSvoO7z — Alessandro Di Maio (@alexdimaio) October 16, 2023

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to the international uproar over the Israel-Hamas war.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighbourhood. She declined to elaborate on circumstances of the shooting.

Based on images and video taken by bystanders the man, wearing a bright orange jacket and motorbike helmet, climbs onto a scooter. After pointing the firearm at passing cars he flees the scene.

UPDATE: The alleged suspect in the Brussels attack appears to be a Tunisian man named Slayem Slouma, who claims he is from ISIS.



- The suspect fled on a scooter but created a social media video in which he claimed to be the shooter and a member in of the Islamic State. He… pic.twitter.com/0zW4BhvMGU — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 16, 2023

In a video posted on social media, a man believed to be the attacker pledged his support to the Islamic State and talked of “murdering infidels” and “avenging the Muslims”. Police confirmed that the man in the video was the one they were searching for.

Belgium Prime Minister De Croo took to social media to express his condolences following the shooting.

I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels.



Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones.



As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) October 16, 2023

Belgium has suffered a series of terrorist attacks in recent years - all of it related to Islamist groups such as Isis and Al-Qaeda, reports the Daily Mail UK.

Eight men have just been tried for their connections to the 2016 suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds at Brussels airport and a subway station.

In September, a Brussels court handed out sentences ranging up to life in prison to eight men for the jihadist bombings in Brussels.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations.

- with AP, Daily Mail UK



