Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / World

Beirut dispatch: The chaos of driving in Lebanon tells a story of a country unravelled

Opinion by
Nada Bakri
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Smoke rises over the city after multiple Israeli airstrikes targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut on October 6, 2024. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sánchez, The New York Times

Smoke rises over the city after multiple Israeli airstrikes targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut on October 6, 2024. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sánchez, The New York Times

A video clip that circulated this year on social media in Lebanon shows a man in a car, playing two roles: a driving instructor and a student.

It’s a deadpan sketch aimed at Lebanon’s traffic chaos — or, read another way, a satirical portrait of a people shaped by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save