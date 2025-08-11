Advertisement
Behind Europe’s flurry of hard diplomacy was belief US had abandoned efforts to push for peace

By Michael D. Shear, Steven Erlanger and Roger Cohen
New York Times·
11 mins to read

Planes drop aid packages by parachute over western Gaza City, Gaza. Photo / Anadolu via Getty Images

On the morning of July 23, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France met to discuss the crisis in the Gaza Strip at a 112-year-old baroque revival mansion overlooking Lake Tegel in Berlin.

Macron told Merz that he was under immense pressure at home and would

