Panama’s contestant Isamar Herrera went viral after she misheard her country announced as a finalist at Miss Grand International. Photo / Miss Grand International

Painful-to-watch footage of a beauty contestant has gone viral, after the young woman made an awkward onstage blunder that has left people mortified.

Isamar Herrera, the representative for Panama, had been competing in Miss Grand International, a multi-week contest held in Thailand, when she made a blunder she’ll likely never live down.

During the pageant’s coronation night, the 31-year-old hopeful was standing on stage alongside 76 other contestants from around the world, as a host called out the women who had made it to the final 22.

At one point, Herrera can be seen stepping forward, with the cameras focusing in on her as she smiles and celebrates her “win”.

The young hopeful then proceeds to walk forward, as the crowd around is excruciatingly silent.