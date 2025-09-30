Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Activist steps back as new generation takes on Boundary Waters mining fight

Jake Spring
Washington Post·
14 mins to read

Conservation advocate Alex Falconer runs across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to raise awareness for efforts to stop a proposed copper-nickel mine nearby, on May 22, 2021. Photo / Brendan Davis, The Washington Post

Conservation advocate Alex Falconer runs across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to raise awareness for efforts to stop a proposed copper-nickel mine nearby, on May 22, 2021. Photo / Brendan Davis, The Washington Post

Becky Rom has been fighting to protect the famed Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness since she was in intermediate.

As the granddaughter of a miner and the daughter of a pioneer in outdoor recreation, the 76-year-old United States national chair of the advocacy group Save the Boundary Waters has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save