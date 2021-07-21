Beauty influencer Julia Hennessy Cayuela's haunting final post before death

Brazilian woman Julia Hennessy Cayuela, who had 329,000 Instagram followers, was on a bike trip with her husband Daniel Cayuela when she died. Photo / Instagram

A popular beauty influencer shared a haunting final post to social media just hours before she was killed.

Brazilian woman Julia Hennessy Cayuela, who had 329,000 Instagram followers, was on a bike trip with her husband Daniel Cayuela when they were involved in a crash in Sao Jose dos Pinhais.

He was unjured and hospitalised, while his wife died on July 16.

In her last post on the day of the accident, Julia was seen posing with her husband on a sign for Capao Bonito.

Her eerie message read: "Life is short, let's be crazy. You, me, God and the road! Your dreams are mine."

Police said it was suspected a truck was changing lanes when the couple crashed into the side of it.

However, a local news organisation noted the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The 22-year-old was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition before dying a short time later.

Julia's stepfather, Jerônimo Onofre, told local newspaper G1 she died in the early hours of July 16.

"We were at our house, me and my wife, Julia's mother, when the hospital called with the news," he recalled.

"We got a flight and, at midnight, we were in Curitiba. She died around 1am."

Onofre said the family had to inform Daniel Cayuela his wife had died.

"He didn't know. We decided to tell him together, as a family. Daniel is in a state of shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened, they were very united and in love."

Their doomed trip was supposed to see them travel through the states of Sao Paulo, Parana and Santa Catarina.