Two bears getting into a Krispy Kreme doughnut van in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo / AP

Two bears on an Alaska military base raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store while making deliveries.

The driver left his doors open, said Shelly Deano, manager of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson JMM Express in Anchorage. A sow and one of her cubs sauntered inside, where they stayed for probably 20 minutes, chomping doughnuts and other pastries, despite attempts to shoo them away.

“I was beating on the van and they’re not moving. I could hear them breaking open the packages and everything,” she said. “I was like, ‘They don’t even care.’”

The bears spent about 20 minutes in the van, despite efforts to shoo them away. Photo / AP

Base security was called and sounded sirens to scare away the bears. They eventually came out and wandered around a bit before heading into the woods.

It’s not unusual to see bears on base or around the store but Deano said nothing like this had happened before. She added that the delivery driver now closed his doors when stopping at the shop.

“We’re cautious when we come in, when we leave. When we take out garbage, we do it in pairs, especially if it’s dark,” she said.

Captain Lexi Smith, a spokesperson at the base, said authorities “are aware of this and other wildlife situations throughout the past several months”.

“We urge the public to use caution to ensure you are protecting our wildlife and yourselves. Wildlife may be our neighbour, but they should not be attracted to our human food sources.”