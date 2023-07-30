Bear spotted in Southern California spa pool during heatwave

Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence. Photo / AP

With the summer heatwave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip.

Even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighborhood and found the animal sitting in a spa behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement on Friday.

Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood, which is about 16 kilometres north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

The Burbank police have issued warnings for residents to avoid bears and keep all garbage and food locked up to discourage bears from coming to their residences.