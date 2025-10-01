Advertisement
Updated

BBC Panorama exposes Met Police racism as Commissioner Mark Rowley vows clear‑out

AFP
2 mins to read

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley apologised for 'appalling, criminal' behaviour by officers featured in a BBC report. Photo / Getty Images

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police has apologised for “appalling, criminal” behaviour by officers seen displaying racism, misogyny, and Islamophobia in a BBC undercover report.

“The behaviour depicted in this programme is reprehensible and completely unacceptable,” Commissioner Mark Rowley said before the airing of the BBC’s

