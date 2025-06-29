Advertisement
BBC faces backlash for airing Bob Vylan’s ‘death to IDF’ chant at Glastonbury

By Patrick Sawer, Janet Eastham and Ethan Croft
Daily Telegraph UK·
8 mins to read

The BBC has been reprimanded by the United Kingdom’s Government after the public broadcaster broadcast a rap group leading chants of “death to the IDF” on stage at Glastonbury.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy phoned Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, demanding that he explain why the performance by Bob Vylan, a

