Barry George was cleared in 2008 of murdering Jill Dando. Photo / Getty Images
The man cleared of murdering Jill Dando has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old.
Barry George, 65, of County Cork in Ireland, was found guilty of killing the television presenter, who was shot in the head on her doorstep on April 26, 1999, but his conviction was overturnedon appeal.
He has now been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a teenager nearly 40 years ago. He faces one charge of rape and two charges of indecent assault.
It is alleged that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on two occasions in west London between September 6 and 12, 1987.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “These charges follow an investigation by a team of Met detectives. Specially trained officers continue to support the woman who has come forward.”
George was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal. He was then cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.
The killer of the 37-year-old presenter has never been found. George has always denied any involvement in her murder.
Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has taken the decision to prosecute Barry George, 65, on charges of rape and two counts of indecent assault.
“These relate to non-recent allegations that took place in 1987 against a woman who was a teenager at the time.
“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.
“We recognise there is likely to be considerable interest in this case, however it is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
George will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday October 29.