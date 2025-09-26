Barry George was cleared in 2008 of murdering Jill Dando. Photo / Getty Images

The man cleared of murdering Jill Dando has been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old.

Barry George, 65, of County Cork in Ireland, was found guilty of killing the television presenter, who was shot in the head on her doorstep on April 26, 1999, but his conviction was overturned on appeal.

He has now been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a teenager nearly 40 years ago. He faces one charge of rape and two charges of indecent assault.

It is alleged that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on two occasions in west London between September 6 and 12, 1987.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “These charges follow an investigation by a team of Met detectives. Specially trained officers continue to support the woman who has come forward.”