A mural by the anonymous street artist Banksy portraying a judge beating a protester with a gavel will be removed from the wall outside a London court, according to the British court service.

The mural shows a protester with a bloody picket sign lying on the ground as a judge wearing a traditional gown and wig wields a gavel over them. The image was uploaded this week on the Instagram account of Banksy, who posts photos of his work as proof of its authenticity.

The HM Courts and Tribunal Services said the mural would be removed because of the historical significance of the Royal Courts of Justice – which contains the outer wall where the mural was applied. The 143-year-old complex “is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character”, the service said in a statement.

Security officers blocked the artwork with metal barriers but large crowds nevertheless gathered on the normally quiet street to the rear of the court complex, and a line had formed as officers allowed people to peek behind the barriers and take pictures one by one. A journalist from Polish Television was filming the line, which included nearby workers, tourists and members of a guided group tour of the courts.

While the mural doesn’t directly refer to a specific protest or event, it appeared after a protest in London at the weekend, when nearly 900 demonstrators were arrested. The protesters were showing support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group that was banned in July by the British Government under an anti-terrorism law, accusing it of violent acts.