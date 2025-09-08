Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Banksy could be unmasked as police investigate latest stunt

By Tim Sigsworth and Oscar Jaeger
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

The black and white spray-painted image depicts a judge armed with a gavel standing over a protester.

The black and white spray-painted image depicts a judge armed with a gavel standing over a protester.

Banksy could finally be unmasked after a police investigation was launched into a new artwork depicting a judge attacking a protester with a gavel.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the graffiti at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as potential “criminal damage”.

Banksy, who has remained anonymous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save