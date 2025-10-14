Advertisement
Bangladesh factory blaze kills at least 16: Fire official

Firefighters douse flames as smoke rises from the burning chemical and garments factory in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on October 14. Photo / AFP

At least 16 people were killed on Tuesday when a fire tore through a chemical and garments factory in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, officials said.

The blaze began in the factory’s warehouse before spreading to a nearby multi-storey garments facility, said Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director at the Fire Service Department.

