Firefighters douse flames as smoke rises from the burning chemical and garments factory in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on October 14. Photo / AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bangladesh factory blaze kills at least 16: Fire official

Firefighters douse flames as smoke rises from the burning chemical and garments factory in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on October 14. Photo / AFP

At least 16 people were killed on Tuesday when a fire tore through a chemical and garments factory in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, officials said.

The blaze began in the factory’s warehouse before spreading to a nearby multi-storey garments facility, said Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director at the Fire Service Department.

All the bodies were recovered from the garments factory, Chowdhury told reporters, confirming the toll.

Outside the factory, distraught relatives searched for loved ones. Abdur Rahman, 19, said he was looking for his brother Robin.

“I found one of his colleagues, who escaped by breaking a window. He saw my brother Robin inside,” Rahman told AFP. “He didn’t make it.”