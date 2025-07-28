A police officer takes photos of a shooting victim on a stretcher at Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok on July 28, 2025. A gunman killed four security guards and wounded one other person in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand's capital on July 28, police said. Photo / Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A police officer takes photos of a shooting victim on a stretcher at Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok on July 28, 2025. A gunman killed four security guards and wounded one other person in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand's capital on July 28, police said. Photo / Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP

A gunman killed five security guards and wounded one other person in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand’s capital on Monday, police said.

The suspect opened fire with a “gun-type weapon” at the Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district at 12.31 pm (local time), the Royal Thai Police said, before taking his own life.

“Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting,” Bang Sue deputy police chief Worapat Sukthai told AFP.

He said police were working to identify the dead perpetrator, as well as probing “for any possible link” to the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

National police chief Kitrat Phanphet said an urgent investigation had been ordered, with officers combing CCTV footage of the attack.