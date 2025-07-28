Advertisement
Bangkok market shooting: 5 dead, police investigating possible links to border clashes

AFP
A police officer takes photos of a shooting victim on a stretcher at Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok on July 28, 2025. A gunman killed four security guards and wounded one other person in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand's capital on July 28, police said. Photo / Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP

A gunman killed five security guards and wounded one other person in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand’s capital on Monday, police said.

The suspect opened fire with a “gun-type weapon” at the Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district at 12.31 pm

