Bandits raid Birnin Zarma, kill one man and kidnap 18 women and children

AFP
2 mins to read

Nigeria is reeling after bandits abducted 18 women and children following a fatal attack in Zamfara state. Photo / Getty Images

Gunmen killed one man and abducted 18 women and children during a raid on a village in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, in the northwest, local sources have told AFP.

The attackers, from kidnapping and cattle-rustling gangs known as “bandits”, stormed Birnin Zarma village at dawn on Friday (local time) in the

