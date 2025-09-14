Nigeria is reeling after bandits abducted 18 women and children following a fatal attack in Zamfara state. Photo / Getty Images

Gunmen killed one man and abducted 18 women and children during a raid on a village in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, in the northwest, local sources have told AFP.

The attackers, from kidnapping and cattle-rustling gangs known as “bandits”, stormed Birnin Zarma village at dawn on Friday (local time) in the latest violence in the region, the sources said.

Zamfara is one of several states in northwest and central Nigeria that have been plagued by bandit raids for years.

“The bandits attacked the village around 5am while people were preparing for morning prayers,” Ibrahim Bello, a Birnin Zarma resident, said.

“They broke into a house and shot dead a man and injured his wife before herding 18 women and children out of the village,” Bello said.