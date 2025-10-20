This picture taken on October 1 shows workers repairing an embankment of the Badung River which was damaged by flooding in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Photo / Bay Ismoyo, AFP
Standing where her family home once was, Ruth Deidree Boelan closed her eyes and prayed for relatives missing in devastating flash floods that swept resort island Bali this year.
The deluge that killed at least 18 people and left four missing was the island’s worst in a decade, according tothe Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
It was caused partly by record rain, but was also a reckoning for years of rampant overdevelopment and a waste management system under enormous strain.
The island’s formerly verdant south has been transformed by a tourism boom that brought jobs and economic benefits, but also paved over and built on paddy fields and coconut groves that once provided drainage.
The changes are made starkly clear in comparisons by conservation start-up the TreeMap’s Nusantara Atlas project, which paired declassified Cold War-era United States spy images of the island with recent satellite photos.
“All this land is now turned into roads or buildings, the soil doesn’t have the same capability to absorb the water,” The TreeMap founder David Gaveau explained.
More than 4.6 million foreign tourists visited Bali from January to August this year, outstripping the island’s native population of 4.4 million.
The infrastructure that caters to them has prompted “land conversion, chaotic urban management and lax enforcement of spatial planning laws”, said Made Krisna Dinata, executive director of NGO WALHI Bali.
“If rules are violated, there will be enforcement,” he said.
Regulation to protect Bali’s rice paddies from further development is also planned.
‘Even bigger disaster’
But there is another factor: waste management.
Research in 2019 found Bali produces 4200 tonnes of waste daily, with less than half going to the landfill, said I Gede Hendrawan, associate professor at Udayana University who has researched waste issues.
Improperly disposed waste clogs waterways and drains, he told AFP.
Bali’s Government will close a major landfill on the island this year, and has urged households to manage their organic waste.