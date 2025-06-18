Indonesian police have arrested three men over the fatal shooting of an Australian man at a villa in Bali. Photo / Getty Images

Three Australians were arrested in Indonesia over the murder of a male compatriot on the resort island of Bali and face the death penalty, police said Wednesday, after a days-long manhunt.

Authorities had been searching for several suspects over the shooting of Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old Australian national, on Saturday.

He was killed when two people burst into his villa in the tourist hub of Badung and at least one opened fire. A second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was seriously wounded in the attack.

“Three suspects have been arrested with several pieces of evidence allegedly used to carry out the shooting,” Bali police chief Daniel Adityajaya told reporters.

He said the three suspects – all Australian men – were charged with multiple offences, including premeditated murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death, as well as murder and torture resulting in death.