Bali shooting: Suspects all Australian, face death penalty – police

AFP
2 mins to read

Indonesian police have arrested three men over the fatal shooting of an Australian man at a villa in Bali. Photo / Getty Images

Three Australians were arrested in Indonesia over the murder of a male compatriot on the resort island of Bali and face the death penalty, police said Wednesday, after a days-long manhunt.

Authorities had been searching for several suspects over the shooting of Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old Australian national, on Saturday.

