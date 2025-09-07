With tonnes of flower and apples, a Croatian village has made it into the Guinness World Records with a line of strudels stretching more than 3km.
Two tonnes of flour and three tonnes of apples were used for the world’s longest line of strudels – baked pastry desserts – inthe small village of Jaskovo, organisers said.
“After very rigorous verification and counting, I can announce that a total was achieved of 8940 strudels, which means that’s a new Guinness World Record title,” said Paulina Sapinska, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, after the measurement.
The line of strudels was 3136m long.
During the village’s traditional Strudelfest, the strudels, made following a regional recipe, were laid in line by locals and volunteers.