Baking history: Croatian village breaks strudel record with 8940 desserts

AFP
2 mins to read

Organisers said two tonnes of flour and three tonnes of apples were used for the world's longest line of strudels in the village of Jaskovo. Video / AFP

With tonnes of flower and apples, a Croatian village has made it into the Guinness World Records with a line of strudels stretching more than 3km.

Two tonnes of flour and three tonnes of apples were used for the world’s longest line of strudels – baked pastry desserts – in

