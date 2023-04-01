Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Bad facial recognition: Falsely accused American man given jail time

New York Times
By: Ryan Mac and Kashmir Hill
10 mins to read
Randal Quran Reid was jailed after he was mistaken for a Louisiana suspect during a traffic stop near Atlanta. Photo / Nicole Craine, The New York Times

On the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving, Randal Quran Reid was driving his white Jeep to his mother’s home outside Atlanta when he was pulled over on a busy highway. A police officer approached his vehicle

