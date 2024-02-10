Voyager 2023 media awards
Baby stabbed in Queensland, attempted murder charges laid

Police found the baby with a stab wound to the abdomen. Photo / 123RF

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a three-month-old child was stabbed in the Ipswich area in Queensland.

Police were called to a house in Ripley on Saturday at 5.30am and found the baby with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Officers gave first aid to the infant, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Attempted murder charges have been laid against a 26-year-old woman who lives at the house with the child.

She is being held in custody and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police have declared a crime scene at the house and are continuing to investigate.

