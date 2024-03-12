An inquiry is being considered after a flight to Auckland lost altitude and King Charles releases his first video address since cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Warning: Distressing content

The woman believed responsible for the death of a newborn baby found at a US airport has finally been identified.

Her 2005 death saw an outpouring of grief, but the identity of Baby Skylar’s alleged killer remained a mystery for nearly 20 years after her tiny body was found stuffed inside a rubbish bin at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.

The newborn was found inside the bin in the bathrooms of the airport on October 10 2005, wrapped in a white towel and stuffed in a plastic bag with Mariott Hotel markings on it.

The grim discovery was followed by the heartbreaking finding the infant, named Skylar by police, was born alive elsewhere before she was suffocated and dumped in the airport bin.

Late last month, authorities announced a breakthrough in the case.

Footage from 2005 showing Skylay being carried from the bathroom. Photo / ABC15

Associated Press reported Phoenix authorities announcedthe infant’s mother, 51-year-old Annie Anderson, was arrested in Washington state after DNA and genealogical research helped investigators crack the case.

Police said the case went cold for years before DNA evidence saved from the crime scene and genealogical research led to a possible match in 2021.

In January 2022, authorities went to Washington to interview Anderson and “she identified herself as the mother of the victim” Hester said.

Police do not believe that Skylar’s father was involved and Anderson now faces first-degree murder charges.

DNA evidence collected in 2005 did not initially provide any leads, but updates to testing technology eventually led authorities to Anderson.

Lt James Hester of the Phoenix Police Department explained to media Anderson was visiting the city in October 2005 for a “real estate boot camp”.

He said she gave birth to Skylar at another location before dumping her in the airport bathroom.

Annie Anderson.

A twist of fate at the airport saw workers discover the infant’s body, cold case detective Troy Hillman told the AZ Family website.

He revealed a businessman searching for a missing laptop sparked a search from aircraft workers who eventually found Skylar.

Hillman said without the search, the child’s body may have gone straight to landfill.

“It was almost divine intervention.”

“They ended up pulling something heavy out of the bag, a black bag, and once they investigated what it was, they found a deceased newborn.

“She had literally only just been welcomed into the world to be murdered. It was just horrific.

“This didn’t have to be this way, and somebody needed to explain why they did what they did.”



