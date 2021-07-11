Baby dies, woman in hospital under police guard after being hit by train in Melbourne

A pram could be seen near the tracks following the incident. Photo / Tony Gough/News Corp Australia

A baby has tragically died and a woman is in hospital under police guard after the pair were struck by a train in Melbourne's outer east.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the incident after the 3-month-old baby and the woman were hit by the train in Upwey on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Kumbada Ave, which runs alongside the train line, about 5.10pm.

The baby was flown to hospital but died several hours later.

Paramedics respond to the incident involving a train and baby in Upwey. Photo / Tony Gough/News Corp Australia

The woman was taken to hospital under police guard with life-threatening injuries.

A pram could be seen at the scene near the tracks as dozens of paramedics, police and firefighters responded to the incident.

The Belgrave line between Upper Ferntree Gully and Belgrave was suspended for more than 13 hours with buses replacing trains following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Looking for support? It's available

• Call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Call PlunketLine 24/7 on 0800 933 922

• Depression helpline: Freephone 0800 111 757

• Healthline: 0800 611 116 (available 24 hours, 7 days a week and free to callers throughout New Zealand, including from a mobile phone)

• Lifeline: 0800 543 35

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666