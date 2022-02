File photo / Getty Images

A Sydney man and a baby have miraculously survived after plunging from an apartment balcony.

NSW Police officers attended an apartment block on Conder St in Burwood in the inner west on Wednesday morning.

The man, believed to have been holding the baby, injured his ankle after falling from the second-storey balcony, while the 18-month-old survived with a single scratch to the head.

News.com.au understands police believe the man was drug-affected and that it was not a suicide attempt.