Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Average global warming in 2025-2029 has 70% chance of topping 1.5C, UN says

By Agnès Pedrero
AFP·
4 mins to read

Pyrenean ski resorts at Saint-Lary-Soulan in France face a snow shortage due to abnormally high temperatures caused by global warming. Photo / AFP

Pyrenean ski resorts at Saint-Lary-Soulan in France face a snow shortage due to abnormally high temperatures caused by global warming. Photo / AFP

The United Nations today warned there is a 70% chance average warming from 2025 to 2029 will exceed the 1.5C international benchmark.

The planet is therefore expected to remain at historic levels of warming after the two hottest years ever recorded in 2023 and 2024, according to an annual climate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World