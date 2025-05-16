Matar — who shouted pro-Palestinian slogans on several occasions during the trial — stabbed Rushdie about 10 times with a six-inch blade.
He previously told media he had only read two pages of Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, but believed the author had “attacked Islam”.
Matar’s lawyers had sought to prevent witnesses from characterising Rushdie as a victim of persecution following Iran’s 1989 fatwa calling for his murder over supposed blasphemy in the novel.
Iran has denied any link to the attacker and said only Rushdie was to blame for the incident.
Life-threatening injuries
The optical nerve of Rushdie’s right eye was severed in the attack.
His Adam’s apple was lacerated, his liver and small bowel penetrated, and he became paralysed in one hand after suffering severe nerve damage to his arm.
Rushdie was rescued from Matar by bystanders. Last year, he published a memoir called Knife in which he recounted the near-death experience.
His publisher announced in March that The Eleventh Hour, a collection of short stories examining themes and places of interest to Rushdie, will be released on November 4, 2025.
Rushdie, who was born in Mumbai but moved to England as a boy, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel Midnight’s Children (1981), which won Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.
But The Satanic Verses brought him far greater, mostly unwelcome, attention.