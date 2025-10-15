Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Austrian doctor denies letting 12‑year‑old daughter drill patient’s skull

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The surgeon allowed her daughter to scrub in for surgery at Austria's University Hospital Graz. Photo / University Hospital Graz

The surgeon allowed her daughter to scrub in for surgery at Austria's University Hospital Graz. Photo / University Hospital Graz

An Austrian doctor is denying allegations she allowed her daughter to drill a hole in a patient’s head.

In January 2024, the mother allegedly let her 12-year-old assist with a brain surgery in Styria, southeastern Austria, the Telegraph reports.

The local court heard this week how the daughter pleaded to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save