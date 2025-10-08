Australian brothers Stefan and Lachlan Lamble faced backlash online for climbing on a historic Scottish site in a stunt to raise funds for cancer research. Photo / Lambros

A pair of Australian social media influencers have been accused of disrespecting Scotland’s heritage after filming themselves climbing on a historic Scottish Jacobite site.

In August, Stefan and Lachlan Lamble, who are known to their fans online as the Lambros and have 875,000 followers on Instagram, set out on an endurance challenge to run the length of Britain.

The stunt aimed to raise $582,788 (£250,000) for Cancer Research UK.

The brothers, from Melbourne, aimed to complete the challenge, which is equivalent to 36 marathons, in under 31 days.

However, days after starting their trip, they sparked outrage when they uploaded a video showing themselves climbing the ruins of Ruthven Barracks.