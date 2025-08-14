“Serious and organised crime groups exploit Australia’s high demand for illicit drugs and are focused on maximising profit at the expense of the community’s security and wellbeing,” she said.
“The 2.2 tonne increase in national meth consumption is concerning because 12.8 tonnes is the highest annual level recorded by the programme and the drug causes significant community harm.
“Similarly, there has been a large increase in national cocaine consumption, also to the highest annual level recorded by our wastewater programme.”
Record high meth, MDA and ketamine consumption was detected in capital cities and record high heroin use was found in regional areas.
The average regional consumption of alcohol, nicotine, MDA, methylamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, and cannabis exceeded capital city consumption.
Cook said wastewater data combined with other drugs-related information helped authorities develop a comprehensive understanding of illicit drug markets.
“This combined data strongly indicates a concerning level of market growth, extending beyond the markets for illicit stimulants,” she said.
“This challenge can only be met though concerted and co-ordinated effort under the three pillars of the National Drug Strategy: demand reduction, supply reduction, and harm reduction.”
The report found the Northern Territory consumed nicotine and alcohol at rates above the national average.
States South Australia, Western Australia, and Victoria had the highest average meth consumption.
Adelaide and Perth were the state capital cities with the highest meth use, while the highest cocaine use was recorded in Sydney.
For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.
Access free 24/7 drug and alcohol counselling online.
For information about drug and alcohol addiction treatment or support, go to the Turning Point website.