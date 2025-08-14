Australians consumed over 22 tonnes of illicit drugs worth A$11.5 billion from August 2023 to August 2024. Photo / 123rf

The latest wastewater report has revealed that Australians consumed more than 20 tonnes of illicit drugs worth billions of dollars over one year.

The report, released by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), found 22.2 tonnes of methylamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and MDMA worth an estimated A$11.5 billion ($12.6b) were used by Australians between August 2023 to August 2024.

Authorities found cocaine use had risen 69% from the previous year, MDMA use rose 49%, meth use was up 21% and heroin use increased by 14%.

The dramatic rise in drug use was attributed to the recovery of the illicit drug market following Covid-19 restrictions as organised crime groups quickly re-established and expanded their operations to supply markets.

ACIC chief executive officer Heather Cook said serious and organised crime remained an enduring threat to Australia’s national security and safety.