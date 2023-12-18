Chris Bishop announces independent review of Kāinga Ora, New Zealand's fifth Covid wave may not have peaked and questions are raised over how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will get to Sydney tomorrow. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A giant out-of-control blaze has been fuelling dangerous fire-generated thunderstorms as residents in northern NSW are told to shelter from the inferno.

The Duck Creek Pilliga Forest bushfire was burning about 20km south of the town of Narrabri - home to more than 12,000 people - and a similar distance from Boggabri to the east on Tuesday morning.

The fire had burned through more than 130,000ha and authorities warned embers from the blaze were being blown well ahead of its front, causing a danger to homes.

“Overnight the fire generated a thunderstorm (pyro-cumulonimbus) to the southeast of the fireground, causing dangerous and erratic fire behaviour,” the NSW Rural Fire Service said.

NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters carry out a back burning during bush fire at West Wallsend on December 14 in Newcastle, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Residents of Baan Baa, Willala and Goolhi were told their lives were at risk and it was too late to leave, and they should seek shelter and avoid being caught in the open in the path of the fire.

Evacuation centres have been set up at Narrabri and Gunnedah.

Smoke from the fire on Monday could be seen across an area spanning hundreds of kilometres including Tamworth, Walcha, Armidale and even coastal communities near Port Macquarie.

There were 63 fires burning across NSW on Tuesday morning, including 15 that were yet to be contained.

More than 450 firefighters and other personnel were working to control the blazes in easing conditions for the north of the state.

No total fire bans applied, but a high fire danger rating was in place for an area stretching from Sydney west to the Victorian border.

Temperatures in the mid-30s or above were forecast for Sydney, parts of the mid-north coast, and northwest and central-west slopes and plains.