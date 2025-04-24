Melbourne’s dawn service was also marred by booing from numerous attendees during Bunurong elder Uncle Mark Brown’s welcome ceremony.

Bunurong elder Uncle Mark Brown’s Welcome to Country was interrupted by booing from members of the crowd at Melbourne’s Dawn Service. Picture / NewsWire / Nadir Kinani

It was quickly drowned out by others who applauded the recognition of First Nations custodians.

These were among hundreds of services to be held across the nation commemorating Anzac Day and those who have served the nation in times of peace and war.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.

Wreaths have been laid at the Cenotaph at Martin Place in Sydney, and both English and traditional Maori hymns sung to commemorate Australia and New Zealand’s soldiers.

Soldiers are seen laying wreaths at the Anzac Day dawn service at the Brisbane City Shrine of Remembrance. Picture / NewsWire / John Gass

Dawn services are also taking place at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn was at Melbourne’s dawn service, and laid a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance on behalf of the people of Victoria.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave a brief address at the Canberra Dawn Service. Picture / Jason Edwards / NewsWire

After the dawn services, marches, and other commemorative events will also be held.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton, will suspend campaigning for the day out of respect, but will be attending commemoration services.

The Prime Minister is currently in Canberra for the national service, and the Opposition Leader will attend a service in his north Brisbane electorate of Dickson.

Speaking at the Australian War Memorial service, Albanese said the spirit of the Anzacs was still felt to this day.

“Let us therefore once more, dedicate ourselves to the ideals for which they died as the dawn is even now about to pierce the dark.”

Dutton and his wife, Kirilly Dutton, attended the Pine Rivers Anzac Day Service at the Norths Leagues and Services Club in his north Brisbane electorate of Dickson.

He laid a wreath in honour of the Anzacs during a ceremony at the Pine Rivers District RSL Memorial Gardens.

The Canberra dawn service was the first time the parade ground had been used since 2021 following an upgrade worth half a billion dollars.

Australian War Memorial director Matthew Anderson said it is a “very proud moment” for the staff on such an important day in the country’s calendar.

“While it is the first time we have used the new space for a dawn service - we have had dawn services here for 80 years,” he told ABC News.

“There is nothing I find more remarkable than to see Australians quietly, calmly in the dark making their way to a place of commemoration to stand typically next to someone they don’t know but to be united in that thought and in that sense of commemoration and thanks.”